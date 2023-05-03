Russia Considers Attack on Presidential Residence as Planned Terrorist Act - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) Russia regards an attack on the residence of President Vladimir Putin as a planned terrorist act and an assassination attempt on the head of state, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

Kiev attempted to strike with a UAV at the Kremlin residence of the Russian president on Tuesday night, the Kremlin said in a statement.

Two Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were targeted at the Kremlin.

"We regard these actions as a planned terrorist act and an attempt on the life of the Russian president, carried out on the eve of Victory Day, the May 9 Parade, at which the presence of foreign guests is also planned," the statement read.

Commenting on Putin's schedule in light of the attack, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik that it remains without changes.