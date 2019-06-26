UrduPoint.com
Russia Considers Boosting Safety Measures For Experts At Iran's Bushehr NPP - Ryabkov

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 10:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) Russia considers strengthening safety measures for Russian experts working at Bushehr nuclear power plant (NPP) in Iran amid regional tensions, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik.

"Of course, this issue is being considered.

There is no doubt that it is in the focus of attention of those responsible. But the notion itself of physical safety envisions that we cannot reveal what steps we make in this regard," Ryabkov said.

Ryabkov suggested that the safety of Russians working at the NPP, as well as many other issues, would not be a matter of concern if the United States pursued a more responsible policy in the middle East.

