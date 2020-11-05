UrduPoint.com
Russia Considers Cooperation With African Countries As Priority - Deputy Foreign Minister

Thu 05th November 2020

Russia Considers Cooperation With African Countries as Priority - Deputy Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) The development of relations with the African countries is one of the priorities of Russia's foreign policy, and Moscow seeks to establish comprehensive and sustainable cooperation with the African partners, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Thursday, addressing the second Russia-Africa Social Forum in Moscow.

"Russia's relations with the African countries have a long history and are based on the principles of cooperation and mutual trust. Africa is regarded as one of the priorities of the Russian foreign policy," Bogdanov said.

The diplomat stressed that the 2019 Russia-Africa summit boosted relations between the countries, which expressed their willingness to expand cooperation.

"The success of the Russia-Africa summit has given a powerful impetus to the comprehensive development of Russia's relations with the countries of the African continent. The signals, which we have received from the African capitals, manifest the strengthening of the public willingness to expand cooperation with our country," Bogdanov said.

The deputy minister added that the African countries demonstrated a high level of development and their approach towards international issues is similar to Russia's position.

"Today, Africa is confidently moving on the track of political, social and economic, scientific and technical development. It is an active and responsible actor in international relations," Bogdanov said.

The first Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum took place in Sochi from October 23-24, 2019, and was chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi. The Forum was attended by over 40 heads of the African states, more than 6,000 representatives of Russian, African, and international business and government agencies.

The Forum was a strategically important step towards creating favorable conditions for the development of trade and economic relations between Russia and Africa. A significant set of trade, economic, and investment agreements was signed following the conclusion of the Forum.

