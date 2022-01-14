Russia Considers Counterproductive to Guess What US Reaction to Security Proposals Will Be

Russia considers it counterproductive to guess what the US's reaction to its security guarantees proposals will be, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) Russia considers it counterproductive to guess what the US's reaction to its security guarantees proposals will be, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"(Russia's) response to (the US' reaction) can be very different, it depends on the proposals that our military experts will make to him, Russian President (Vladimir Putin). Therefore, (it is not worth it) reading the tea leaves," Lavrov told reporters.