UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Considers Cuba Key Partner In Latin American Region - Deputy Prime Minister Borisov

Muhammad Irfan 27 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 07:20 AM

Russia Considers Cuba Key Partner in Latin American Region - Deputy Prime Minister Borisov

HAVANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) Russia regards Cuba as its key partner in the Latin American region, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said at a meeting of the Russian-Cuban intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation in Havana.

"Cuba is our key partner and reliable ally in the region of Latin America and the Caribbean. We appreciate the strategic nature of Russian-Cuban interstate interaction based on the principles of friendship and mutual respect and not subject to the current external situation," Borisov said.

He noted the favorable political background of bilateral relations, which creates the necessary conditions for the progressive development of trade, investment, scientific, technical, cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

"We intend to preserve and multiply the existing achievements on the entire range of Russian-Cuban relations: from political to military-technical," Borisov said.

According to him, a special role in these issues is played by the intergovernmental commission, "which serves as an effective mechanism for the full-format strengthening of bilateral ties on a mutually beneficial basis."

The Russian deputy prime minister, who co-chairs the intergovernmental commission, is in the Cuban capital on a visit that will last until Thursday. There are plans to sign the meeting's final document and to hold a meeting between Borisov and Cuba's leadership.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Visit Havana Cuba From

Recent Stories

President of Mauritania confers &#039;Medal of Com ..

8 hours ago

Football: World Cup 2022 European zone qualifying ..

8 hours ago

Lahore Chamber releases proposals for budget 2021- ..

8 hours ago

CDA removes encroachments from village Newmal

7 hours ago

US Envoy to UN Says Trying to Find Common Ground W ..

7 hours ago

Russia's Bogdanov, Lebanese President's Adviser Di ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.