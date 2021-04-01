Russia Considers Cuba Key Partner in Latin American Region - Deputy Prime Minister Borisov

HAVANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) Russia regards Cuba as its key partner in the Latin American region, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said at a meeting of the Russian-Cuban intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation in Havana.

"Cuba is our key partner and reliable ally in the region of Latin America and the Caribbean. We appreciate the strategic nature of Russian-Cuban interstate interaction based on the principles of friendship and mutual respect and not subject to the current external situation," Borisov said.

He noted the favorable political background of bilateral relations, which creates the necessary conditions for the progressive development of trade, investment, scientific, technical, cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

"We intend to preserve and multiply the existing achievements on the entire range of Russian-Cuban relations: from political to military-technical," Borisov said.

According to him, a special role in these issues is played by the intergovernmental commission, "which serves as an effective mechanism for the full-format strengthening of bilateral ties on a mutually beneficial basis."

The Russian deputy prime minister, who co-chairs the intergovernmental commission, is in the Cuban capital on a visit that will last until Thursday. There are plans to sign the meeting's final document and to hold a meeting between Borisov and Cuba's leadership.