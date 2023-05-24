UrduPoint.com

Russia Considers Dangerous US's Use Of Commercial Satellites For War Purposes - Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Russia Considers Dangerous US's Use of Commercial Satellites for War Purposes - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) Russia believes that the use of commercial satellites by the United States and other countries for military purposes is very dangerous, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"We consider use of commercial satellites by the United States and its allies for military purposes, to interfere in the internal affairs of states, and for other subversive activities an extremely dangerous trend," Lavrov said at an international meeting of high representatives in charge of security issues taking place in the Moscow region.

The militarization of outer space requires close attention, the minister added.

"Like the vast majority of countries, we call for the use of civilian space infrastructure only for declared purposes in accordance with the provisions of the 1967 Outer Space Treaty," Lavrov concluded.

