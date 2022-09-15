Russia Considers Energy Cooperation With China, Mongolia Promising - Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia considers cooperation with China and Mongolia in the energy sector promising

SAMARKAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia considers cooperation with China and Mongolia in the energy sector promising.

"We consider it promising to develop cooperation with China and Mongolia in the energy sector," Putin said during a meeting with Chinese and Mongolian presidents.

Gazprom is finalizing the details of the project for the construction of a gas pipeline through Mongolia to China, Putin added.