MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) Russia believes that foreign interference in Cuba's domestic affairs is unacceptable, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.

"We consider foreign interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign state and any other destructive actions that would encourage the destabilization of the situation on the Island unacceptable," Zakharova said.

The spokeswoman added Moscow is sure that Cuban authorities take all necessary measures to "restore public order in the interests of the citizens of the country within the framework of the national constitution and current domestic legislation".