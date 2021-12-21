UrduPoint.com

Russia Considers High Representative For Bosnia and Herzegovina Illegitimate - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) Russia considers the current High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina Christian Schmidt illegitimate, as he was appointed to the post in violation of the established electoral practice, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"The current (High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina) Mr. Schmidt is illegitimate for us, as he was appointed outside the consensus of all three constituent peoples, outside the consensus of the Peace Implementation Council and not approved by the UN Security Council," Lavrov said at a joint press conference after a meeting with Foreign Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina Bisera Turkovich.

The top diplomat stressed that it is up to the peoples of Bosnia and Herzegovina to exercise their right to self-determination and choose their own fate in accordance with the country's constitution.

"We are convinced that Bosnia and Herzegovina is an established state, that the foundations laid by the Dayton Agreement must be fully respected, and we certainly believe that attempts to direct processes in that sovereign country from the outside are an atavism that must be eliminated immediately," Lavrov said.

He also confirmed Russia's intention to continue to assist in resolving problems in the Balkans and reaching consensus on all issues on the basis of mutually respectful dialogue and exclusively by political and diplomatic means.

In May, then High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina Valentin Inzko announced his plans to resign from the post. Following the statement, the Peace Implementation Council (PIC) Steering Board, in which Russia is a member, decided to appoint Schmidt as the next high representative.

Russia disagreed with the decision and requested a UN Security Council meeting which was held on June 29. At the meeting, the United States and European member states welcomed Schmidt's appointment. Moscow rejected it, saying the selection of the new representative requires consensus within the PIC Steering board and approval by the UN Security Council. In turn, Western countries said that the PIC Steering Board's decisions do not need unanimous support from its members.

More Stories From World

