Russia Considers Holding Consultations With US On New START Untimely - Foreign Ministry

Published February 08, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Russia Considers Holding Consultations With US on New START Untimely - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) Russia considers holding now a session of the Bilateral Consultative Commission with the US on the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) to be untimely, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Unless Washington reconsiders its hostile line towards Russia and abandons the policy of increasing threats to our national security, any 'positive signs' or 'steps forward' on the issues raised by the United States in the context of the implementation of START will be unjustified, untimely and inappropriate. This applies, among other things, to the issues of holding sessions of the Bilateral Consultative Commission on this treaty," the ministry said in a statement.

Washington should draw conclusions from the current situation, the ministry said, adding thatthe US' actions towards Russia are fraught with a real danger of a direct military clash between two nuclear powers.

