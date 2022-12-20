Russia Considers Issue of ECHR Rulings Adopted After March 2022 Closed - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) Moscow considers the issue of rulings by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), adopted after Russia's withdrawal from the European Convention on Human Rights and the Council of Europe in March 2022, closed, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said in an interview with Sputnik.

On March 15, Moscow issued an official notification about its withdrawal from the Council of Europe and the European Convention on Human Rights. Later the Committee of Ministers decided that Russia will no longer be a member of the Council of Europe from March 16.

"It has been established that ECHR decisions, which entered into force after March 15, 2022, are not subject to execution," Vershinin said.

"We believe that thus the issue of the legitimacy of judgments issued by the ECHR after March 15 this year in relation to Russia is closed," he said.