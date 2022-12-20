UrduPoint.com

Russia Considers Issue Of ECHR Rulings Adopted After March 2022 Closed - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published December 20, 2022 | 08:40 AM

Russia Considers Issue of ECHR Rulings Adopted After March 2022 Closed - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) Moscow considers the issue of rulings by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), adopted after Russia's withdrawal from the European Convention on Human Rights and the Council of Europe in March 2022, closed, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said in an interview with Sputnik.

On March 15, Moscow issued an official notification about its withdrawal from the Council of Europe and the European Convention on Human Rights. Later the Committee of Ministers decided that Russia will no longer be a member of the Council of Europe from March 16.

"It has been established that ECHR decisions, which entered into force after March 15, 2022, are not subject to execution," Vershinin said.

"We believe that thus the issue of the legitimacy of judgments issued by the ECHR after March 15 this year in relation to Russia is closed," he said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Europe March From Court

Recent Stories

Ballon D'Or winner Benzema ends tumultuous France ..

Ballon D'Or winner Benzema ends tumultuous France career

8 hours ago
 Russia, Belarus Discussed Energy Price Parameters ..

Russia, Belarus Discussed Energy Price Parameters - Putin

8 hours ago
 Russian Representatives Will Participate in Terror ..

Russian Representatives Will Participate in Terrorist Attack Investigation in CA ..

8 hours ago
 ACE arrests accused over corruption

ACE arrests accused over corruption

8 hours ago
 Germany pauses orders of new tanks after mass brea ..

Germany pauses orders of new tanks after mass breakdown

8 hours ago
 Platforms must be upgraded as per needs: Saad Rafi ..

Platforms must be upgraded as per needs: Saad Rafique

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.