Russia Considers Kazakh Unrest as Externally Inspired - Foreign Ministry

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published January 06, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Russia views the recent events in Kazakhstan as an externally inspired attempt to violently undermine the security and integrity of the state, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

"We consider the recent events in our brotherly country as an externally forcibly inspired attempt, using trained and equipped armed units, to undermine the security and integrity of the state," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"Russia will continue close consultations with Kazakhstan and other CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization) allies to analyze and develop, if necessary, further effective steps, primarily facilitating the conduct of a counter-terrorism operation by the law enforcement agencies of Kazakhstan."

The foreign ministry also said that Moscow was interested in the swift restoration of calm in Kazakhstan.

