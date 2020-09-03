UrduPoint.com
Russia Considers Latest Meeting Of Syrian Constitutional Committee Fruitful - Lavrov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 04:25 PM

Russia is committed to the continued support of Syrian-led constitutional reform and believes the latest session of the Syrian Constitutional Committee in Geneva was productive, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday

"Not every issue was solved and agreed upon with regard to the further work, but in general, as you said during the press conference following the latest round of talks in Geneva, we consider the meeting quite useful and productive," Lavrov said at the meeting with UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen in Moscow.

"We will try to continue to support your efforts and to help Syrians to begin negotiating the constitutional reform on their own in line with [UNSC] Resolution 2254. We will do so both as the Russian Federation and as a guarantor state of the Astana format," the Russian foreign minister said.

