Russia Considers Lists From Pope Francis When Releasing Ukrainian Prisoners - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) Russia, among other things, takes into account the lists communicated by Pope Francis, when releasing or exchanging Ukrainian prisoners, Russian Ambassador to the Vatican Aleksandr Avdeyev said on Tuesday.

"The release by the Russian side of Ukrainian war prisoners or their exchange takes place, among other things, while taking into account the lists regularly communicated to us by Pope Francis. In this sense, we highly appreciate the personal actions of the pontiff, who is carrying out a very important humanitarian mission, allowing hundreds of people to return to their families," Avdeyev told Italian news agency Askanews.

