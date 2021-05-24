UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Considers Localizing Sputnik V Production In Kyrgyzstan - Putin

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 04:40 PM

Russia Considers Localizing Sputnik V Production in Kyrgyzstan - Putin

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) Russia will continue assisting Kyrgyzstan in its fight against COVID-19 and considers the issue of localizing the production of the Sputnik V vaccine in the Central Asian country, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"We are also cooperating in the fight against the pandemic.

Russia has provided and intends to continue to support Kyrgyzstan in the supply of test kits, antiviral drugs and vaccines. Our specialists are now studying the possibilities of launching production at one of the sites in Kyrgyzstan of our prophylactic drug, now known all over the world - Sputnik V," Putin said during a meeting with his Kyrgyz counterpart, Sadyr Japarov.

Related Topics

World Russia Drugs Vladimir Putin Kyrgyzstan All Asia

Recent Stories

Armeena Khan shares her childhood joke with fans

16 minutes ago

Maryam Mujtaba, first woman from AJK, to become co ..

44 minutes ago

Dubai registers AED92 billion worth of real estate ..

56 minutes ago

Summer Spotlight—OPPO Enco Air True Wireless Ear ..

1 hour ago

Italian Super Cup will return to Saudi Arabia next ..

19 minutes ago

Boris Johnson sets wedding date: report

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.