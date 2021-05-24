Russia Considers Localizing Sputnik V Production in Kyrgyzstan - Putin

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) Russia will continue assisting Kyrgyzstan in its fight against COVID-19 and considers the issue of localizing the production of the Sputnik V vaccine in the Central Asian country, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"We are also cooperating in the fight against the pandemic.

Russia has provided and intends to continue to support Kyrgyzstan in the supply of test kits, antiviral drugs and vaccines. Our specialists are now studying the possibilities of launching production at one of the sites in Kyrgyzstan of our prophylactic drug, now known all over the world - Sputnik V," Putin said during a meeting with his Kyrgyz counterpart, Sadyr Japarov.