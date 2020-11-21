Russia Considers Maintaining peace in Nagorno-Karabakh as One of Its Priorities - Shoigu

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu on Saturday called maintaining peace in the desputed Nagorno-Karabakh region one of Russia's priorities, adding that Moscow takes all the measures to strengthen stability in the region

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu on Saturday called maintaining peace in the desputed Nagorno-Karabakh region one of Russia's priorities, adding that Moscow takes all the measures to strengthen stability in the region.

"We consider maintaining peace in Nagorno-Karabakh as one of our priorities. We take all the measures to strengthen stability in the region. You have already noted a number of the activities that are being carried out in this region: this is the exchange of bodies of the dead, we are currently working on the exchange of prisoners and detainees so that they can return to their homes to relatives and friends," Shoigu said during a meeting with his Armenian counterpart, Vagharshak Harutyunyan.

The Russian minister also noted the importance of strictly observing the ceasefire regime in Nagorno-Karabakh in order to exclude provocations.

Within the context, he asked Harutyunyan to organize strict control over the compliance with the truce.

In addition, Shoigu said nearly 7,000 refugees had returned to the region, adding that all those who want to come home, will be able to do it.

"You know that we have provided safe corridors on the road to Stepanakert. We have ensured the transportation of all convoys with refugees, we are engaged in the restoration of life support facilities in Nagorno-Karabakh in general. As of today, almost 7,000 citizens have returned, this work continues, and I am sure that everyone who would like to return to Nagorno-Karabakh will be able to do it," Shoigu said.