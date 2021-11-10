- Home
- World
- News
- Russia Considers Making Migration Problems Pretext for Sanctions Unacceptable - Zakharova
Russia Considers Making Migration Problems Pretext For Sanctions Unacceptable - Zakharova
Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 07:01 PM
Russia considers unacceptable the EU's attempts to use the migration crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border as a pretext for new sanctions against Minsk, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) Russia considers unacceptable the EU's attempts to use the migration crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border as a pretext for new sanctions against Minsk, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
"We consider it unacceptable to make migration problems a pretext for introducing new sanctions against Belarus, against other countries," she said at a briefing.