Russia Considers Making Migration Problems Pretext For Sanctions Unacceptable - Zakharova

Wed 10th November 2021 | 07:01 PM

Russia considers unacceptable the EU's attempts to use the migration crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border as a pretext for new sanctions against Minsk, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) Russia considers unacceptable the EU's attempts to use the migration crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border as a pretext for new sanctions against Minsk, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"We consider it unacceptable to make migration problems a pretext for introducing new sanctions against Belarus, against other countries," she said at a briefing.

