Russia Considers Making Migration Problems Pretext for Sanctions Unacceptable - Zakharova

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) Russia considers unacceptable the EU's attempts to use the migration crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border as a pretext for new sanctions against Minsk, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"We consider it unacceptable to make migration problems a pretext for introducing new sanctions against Belarus, against other countries," she said at a briefing.