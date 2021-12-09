Russia Considers NATO Military Buildup Near Its Borders Unacceptable - Foreign Ministry

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 08:16 PM

Russia believes it is necessary to avoid threats from the Western countries and considered NATO military buildup near its borders unacceptable, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) Russia believes it is necessary to avoid threats from the Western countries and considered NATO military buildup near its borders unacceptable, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.

"For us, the situation has really worsened due to the fact that our opponents had grossly violated the promises that had been given to us.

This is the prevention of military activities in various aspects close to our borders, the prevention of the military-technical development of the respective territories and waters by our opponents, which we are seeing more and more, that means its necessary to move the threat away from our borders," Ryabkov told reporters.

The Russian diplomat also said that Moscow is forced to respond harshly to NATO and the US actions.

