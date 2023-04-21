Russia Considers Necessary to Launch Dialogue in UN on Missile Issues - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) Moscow considers it necessary to launch a mechanism for discussing the entire spectrum of missile issues on the UN platform, Russian Ambassador-at-Large Grigory Mashkov said on Friday.

"No matter how the situation develops on the missile field, it is necessary to start preparing the launch of a dialogue mechanism on the UN platform to discuss the entire spectrum of missile issues. Such a proposal could be addressed to the UN Secretary General and emphasize our (Russia's) readiness to take a leading role in this process," Mashkov told The International Affairs magazine.

The mechanism should promote the idea that there can be no winners in the missile arms race, and the unrestrained build-up of missile potentials will inevitably lead to the depletion of the economies of countries, while national security issues will only worsen as the warring parties accumulate huge stockpiles of missile arsenals, Mashkov noted.

An alternative to the arms race can only be an equal dialogue between the countries with large stockpiles of missile weapons, Mashkov said, adding that such dialogue should be inclusive and follow an open agenda.

"It is important to form the habit of dialogue on missiles among the international community," Mashkov said.