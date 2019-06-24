Russia Considers New Washington's Sanctions Against Iran Illegal - Kremlin Spokesman
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) Russia considers new US sanctions against Iran illegal, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.
The United States is planning to announce new sanctions on Monday, after Iran downed a US drone.
"We consider these sanctions illegal. That is all we can say," Peskov told reporters, when asked how Russia was going to counteract the new restrictions.