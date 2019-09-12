UrduPoint.com
Russia Considers Nuclear Arms Cuts Impossible Without Limits On Air Defense - Ryabkov

Russia believes that it is impossible to reduce nuclear weapons as long as there is no system limiting anti-missile defense, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) Russia believes that it is impossible to reduce nuclear weapons as long as there is no system limiting anti-missile defense, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Thursday.

"Speaking in a clear-cut diplomatic rather than military language, it is impossible to continue cuts [of nuclear weapons] without relevant limits in the sphere of anti-missile defense," Ryabkov said at the Higher school of Economics.

He recalled that Russia had offered its ideas on extending the nuclear arms reduction treaty (New START) to the United States, but Washington "takes long to answer.

"

"The United States is evading concrete and practical consideration of the measures [that we suggested], offering nothing in return. But solutions exist, they are possible. Given political will, they can be worked out. This is not a matter of years of negotiations," Ryabkov said.

Russia is ready to consider "some alternative solutions if the US side shows readiness for them," the diplomat said.

