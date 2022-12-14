Russia Considers Political Crisis in South Africa Domestic Affair - Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) Moscow believes that the political crisis in South Africa around the opposition-initiated investigation against President Cyril Ramaphosa should be resolved within the country, Georgy Todua, deputy director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of Africa, told Sputnik.

On Tuesday, the South African parliament voted against launching impeachment proceedings against Ramaphosa, accused of money laundering.

"We have very close relations with our South African partners, and we proceed from the fact that internal problems will be solved by the government on its own.

We never interfere in this process. We have friendly relations, and the South African Republic is a member of BRICS," Todua said.

On June 1, former South African Commissioner for Correctional Services Arthur Fraser filed charges against Ramaphosa, claiming that the president illegally acquired and hid $4 million at his Phala Phala game farm. He also said that workers on the president's farm allegedly collaborated with criminals.