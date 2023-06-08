(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) Russia considers Romania's decision to expel diplomats another hostile step that will further deteriorate Moscow-Bucharest relations, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Romanian Foreign Ministry said that over 50 Russian embassy employees have to leave Romania within 30 days.

"We regard this decision as yet another hostile attack leading to further degradation of bilateral relations, which, through the efforts of Bucharest, have already been brought to a deplorable state," Zakharova said, as quoted in the Foreign Ministry's statement.

The spokeswoman added that expulsion of diplomats from Romania will not be left without a response.

"Specific measures will be announced later," the statement read.