Russia Considers UN Reaction To N.Korean Satellite Launch One-Sided - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Russia Considers UN Reaction to N.Korean Satellite Launch One-Sided - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) The UN reacts to the launch by North Korea of a satellite one-sidedly, whereas the organization does not pay heed to US, Japanese and South Korean military exercises, Director of the Department of International Organizations at the Russian Foreign Ministry Pyotr Ilyichev told Sputnik.

Earlier, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres condemned the North Korean recent failed attempt to launch a reconnaissance satellite, saying the launch was in violation of the UN Security Council resolutions and called on Pyongyang to cease such actions.

"We assess this as a one-sided position. Because when the United States conducts large-scale exercises jointly with the South Koreans, the Japanese, there is no reaction. There is an escalation: step by step, the Americans are deploying weaponry, conducting large-scale exercises. The North Koreans are forced to react," Ilyichev said.

More Stories From World

