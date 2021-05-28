Russia Considers US Decision Not to Rejoin Open Skies Treaty Disappointing - Ryabkov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) Russia is disappointed with the United States' decision not to rejoin the Open Skies Treaty, although this was a predictable step, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Friday, also noting that Washington missed its chance to contribute to strengthening security in Europe.

The US presidential administration notified Russia of its intent not to rejoin the deal on surveillance flights ahead of the top-level summit.

"The decision was predictable. This certainly does not make us happy, we are disappointed, as the United States missed another chance to make a positive contribution to the task of strengthening security in Europe on a reasonable basis. Instead of that, they continue the slur, they keep bringing groundless accusations against us, to which we have reacted many times," Ryabkov said.