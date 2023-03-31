Russia Considers US Policy As Main Source Of Safety Risks - New Concept
Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2023 | 04:40 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) Russia considers the US policy as the main source of risks for security and international order, according to the country's new foreign policy concept published on Friday.
"Russia considers the US course as the main source of anti-Russian policy and risks for its security, international peace, and the balanced and fair development of mankind," the concept read.