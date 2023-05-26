Russia Considers Useful Gradual Lifting of Outdated UN Sanctions Against Somalia - Lavrov

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) Moscow believes that UN sanctions against Somalia should be gradually lifted as they are outdated, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"We consider it is important to start gradually lifting the sanctions that were introduced some time ago.

They are now hindering the efforts of the Somali Government to stabilize the situation," Lavrov said at a joint press conference with Somali Foreign Minster Abshir Omar Jama in Moscow.