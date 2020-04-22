Russia Consumes 12Mln Medical Masks Daily, Including 8Mln Produced Domestically - Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) Russia consumes more than 12 million medical masks per day, of which 8 million are of its own production, and 4 million masks are delivered from China, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said on Wednesday.

"We have reached a total production of more than 8 million per day ... Plus, masks imported from China via the Ministry of Industry and Trade and commercial organizations, approximately 4-4.5 million per day. That is, about 12 million are being consumed daily," Manturov said.