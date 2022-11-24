Russia Continues Consultations on Creation of Safe Zone Around ZNPP - Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2022) Russia continues intensive consultations with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on the creation of a protective zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP), Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.

"Yes, we continue intensive consultation on the creation of a nuclear safety and protection zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Just yesterday, another meeting on this subject was held between the Russian delegation headed by Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

It took place in Istanbul," Ryabkov told reporters.

Taking into account the renewed shelling of the plant's territory by Ukrainian troops, during which its important infrastructure was damaged, there is a growing understanding that a decision on a protective zone should be made fairly quickly, the diplomat said.

"For our part, we are doing everything possible to solve the problem, to do it without delay," he added.