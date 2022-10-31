Russia Continues Contacts With Turkey, UN on Grain Deal - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) Moscow continues contacts with Turkey and the UN on the grain deal, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Contacts with the Turkish side, as well as with the UN, are continuing through diplomatic agencies," Peskov said, commenting on Turkey's statement about continuing its participation in the grain deal without Russia.

On October 29, the Russian defense ministry said that Moscow was suspending its participation in the grain deal following Ukraine's drone attack targeting vessels of the Russian Black Sea Fleet as well as civilian ships in Sevastopol. The ministry said that preparations for the attacks were carried out under the guidance of UK specialists.

Earlier on Monday, the Istanbul-based Joint Coordination Center said that Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations agreed on the traffic route for 16 vessels in the Black Sea on October 31 under the Black Sea Grain Initiative.