Russia Continues Defense Contacts With US to Prevent Incidents - Ambassador Antonov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) Russia continues defense contacts with the United States to prevent incidents, Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said.

"We are not seeking a conflict with a nuclear power. We continue to maintain contacts, including through the Defense Ministry, to prevent unintentional collisions.

We would like American politicians to have the same attitude towards relations with Russia," Antonov said in a statement.

He said Russia did everything to prevent the March 14 incident when a US drone crashed into the Black Sea.