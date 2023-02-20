UrduPoint.com

Russia Continues Development Of Supersonic Business Jet, UAE Retains Interest In Project

Russia continues to develop a supersonic business jet, the United Arab Emirates retains interest in participating in the project, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, who is also Industry and Trade Minister, told reporters

"Firstly, this is a Russian project. And we invited colleagues to this project at the level of research institutes of Russia and the UAE. Such work and such cooperation are being carried out, but so far it is not in an active phase," he said.

"Interest remains," Manturov added, when asked about the UAE's interest in continuing to participate in this project.

Manturov explained that Russia invited the Emirati side to possible participation in the development stage and the privileges of research and development.

"In 2027, we want to get just a technology demonstrator. Not a prototype, but a technology demonstrator. A prototype is a huge investment, the first task is to work out the technology itself," the deputy prime minister added.

The project to create a supersonic aircraft in Russia was announced in 2019. In particular, it was considered that the joint venture of UAE sovereign fund Mubadala would be engaged in the creation of a business jet.

