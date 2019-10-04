Russia Continues Facing Information Attacks - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) Since information attacks against Russia continue all the time, the Kremlin does not register either an increase or a decrease, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"The Kremlin does not register [an increase in media attacks]. The attack does not reduce, actually, it is being waged all the time," Peskov told reporters, when asked, whether the Kremlin registered an increase in Washington's media attacks.