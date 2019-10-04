UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Continues Facing Information Attacks - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 03:15 PM

Russia Continues Facing Information Attacks - Kremlin

Since information attacks against Russia continue all the time, the Kremlin does not register either an increase or a decrease, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) Since information attacks against Russia continue all the time, the Kremlin does not register either an increase or a decrease, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"The Kremlin does not register [an increase in media attacks]. The attack does not reduce, actually, it is being waged all the time," Peskov told reporters, when asked, whether the Kremlin registered an increase in Washington's media attacks.

Related Topics

Attack Russia Washington Media All

Recent Stories

Russia's Tatneft Continues Exploring Oil Fields in ..

1 minute ago

Celebrating 50 Years of Apollo 11 Landing with OME ..

33 minutes ago

Russia Does Not Mind Holding Gas Talks With EU, Uk ..

1 minute ago

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)

1 minute ago

Kremlin Praises Russian, Georgian Foreign Minister ..

1 minute ago

2010-2017: An 11% rise in proportion of Pakistanis ..

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.