Russia Continues Monitoring Situation in Sudan - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) Russia is monitoring the situation in Sudan amid clashes between government forces and a powerful paramilitary group and takes all measures to ensure safety of Russian citizens there, the Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Monday.

The ministry said that it "continues to carefully monitor the situation" in Sudan.

"We are taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety of Russian citizens in Sudan, including the possibility of carrying out evacuation measures," the ministry said.