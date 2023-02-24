UrduPoint.com

Russia Continues To Be Criticized Through UNGA Resolution On Ukraine - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2023 | 10:17 PM

The essence of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) resolution adopted on Ukraine is the continuation of indiscriminate criticism of Russia and support of Kiev, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday

On Thursday, the UNGA adopted adopted a resolution calling on Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine.

"The essence of the initiative (resolution) is the continuation of the indiscriminate criticism unleashed in the West against Russia, support for the criminal nationalist regime in Kiev, which the collective West has been purposefully preparing for a war against our country in recent years. When promoting the project, the United States and its satellites used their favorite methods of influencing dissenters, including blackmail and sanctions threats," Zakharova said in a statement.

