Russia Continues To Comply With New START Treaty - US State Dept.
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 04:00 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) Russia is honoring and remains in compliance with its commitments under the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), a new US State Department report said.
"Based on the information available as of December 31, 2019, the United States certifies the Russian Federation to be in compliance with the terms of New START," the report said on Wednesday.