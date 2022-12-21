UrduPoint.com

Russia Continues To Destroy Ukraine's Military Potential With Precision Strikes - Shoigu

Muhammad Irfan Published December 21, 2022 | 05:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) Russian armed forces continue to deliver precision strikes targeting the Ukrainian military command and control system, military enterprises and related facilities, and destroy the military potential of Kiev, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

"Russian troops continue to destroy military targets, inflict massive high-precision strikes on the military command and control system, enterprises of the military-industrial complex and related facilities, including energy. The supply chain of foreign weapons is being destroyed, the military potential of Ukraine is being crushed," Shoigu said at a collegium meeting at the Defense Ministry.

