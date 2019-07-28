Russia Continues to Urge Iran to Refrain From Escalation Over Nuclear Deal - Ryabkov

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2019) Moscow continues to urge Iran to act responsibly and refrain from steps that could trigger escalation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal, including heavy water output increases, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Sunday ahead of the JCPOA Joint Commission meeting in Vienna.

"The Iranian colleagues did not give up on the earlier declared intention to not observe the JCPOA limits of heavy water outputs.

As far as I understand, this stance remains unchanged, although we continue to urge Iran to refrain from steps that could lead to escalation," Ryabkov said.

According to the Russian diplomat, Moscow understands Tehran's motives.

"Of course, reducing the scope of commitments under the JCPOA prompts those forces which seek its [the deal's] complete abolition - first of all, in Washington - to undertake a new escalation. So Iran has to act responsibly. As do all the other sides," Ryabkov added.