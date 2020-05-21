UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Contributes $30Mln To UNDP Trust Fund, 1st Tranche For Virus-Hit Countries In Need

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 09:00 PM

Russia Contributes $30Mln to UNDP Trust Fund, 1st Tranche for Virus-Hit Countries in Need

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have signed a memorandum on the country's contribution of $30 million to the Russia-UNDP Trust Fund for Development.

The Russia-UNDP Trust Fund for Development was set up in 2015 as a financial mechanism for Russia's assistance to the Commonwealth of Independent States members and low income countries in other regions.

"Today we are signing a memorandum on another $30 million contribution to the fund's main budget. This is more than it had been originally laid down in the agreement to create the TFD [Trust Fund for Development]," Lavrov said at an online signing ceremony on Thursday.

The minister added that Russia would direct the first tranche from these resources to assist program countries in overcoming negative socio-economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Lavrov, the Russian government decided to continue the fund's work, seeing positive results of its activities.

The top Russian diplomat also announced that his ministry is considering expanding the fund's youth project and a new one for women to strengthen economic opportunities of women and girls.

He expressed hope that the new TFD projects would be comprehensive and focus on the most pressing socio-economic problems, reaching an even wider audience of those in need and building on the previous results.

Related Topics

Russia Budget Women 2015 Undp From Government Agreement Top Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Modi invoked Nuremberg-like laws to keep Kashmir u ..

54 minutes ago

MBRF supports People of Determination with dedicat ..

1 hour ago

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi grants academic exce ..

1 hour ago

Cooperation and solidarity are way forward to tack ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Chamber organises webinar on integrating and ..

2 hours ago

US Company to Invest in Construction of Hydroelect ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.