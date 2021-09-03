Russia Contributes to Promoting Dialogue Between All Ethnic Groups in Afghanistan - Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) Russia actively contributes to promoting a dialogue between all ethnic groups in Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"It is inevitable that the agreement on a political settlement should include a compromise between the Pashtuns, which are mainly the Taliban [banned in Russia], but other Pashtuns should also participate, Tajiks, Uzbeks, Hazaras, that is, these are all the main ethnic groups of Afghanistan.

We are actively promoting the establishment of such a dialogue," Lavrov said at the New Knowledge forum.