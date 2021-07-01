UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Controlling Risks Of Spread Of Black Fungus Among COVID-19 Patients - WHO

Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 07:20 AM

Russia Controlling Risks of Spread of Black Fungus Among COVID-19 Patients - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) The Russian healthcare system allows the country to control the risks of the spread of fungal infections, including the so-called black fungus, among COVID-19 patients, World Health Organization (WHO) Representative to Russia Melita Vujnovic told Sputnik.

"It is necessary to point out that the readiness of the healthcare system in Russia, and high standards of hygiene and disinfection allows [Russia] to control this risk [of the fungal infections' spread]," Vujnovic said.

She added that in order to fight the spread of fungal infections, it is necessary to minimize the use of antibiotics and corticosteroids under mild and moderate COVID-19 cases.

Related Topics

World Russia

Recent Stories

Emirati referee Fahad Al Hosani to officiate in FI ..

5 hours ago

Emirates Business Rewards programme celebrates sma ..

6 hours ago

TECNO’s Born to Stand Out Campaign for the new C ..

6 hours ago

Realme Drops Two Surprises: The real Game Changer ..

6 hours ago

Realme for the Masses: The Fastest Brand to Sell M ..

6 hours ago

Infinix Unveils 160W Seriously Fast Charging Conce ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.