Russia Controlling Risks of Spread of Black Fungus Among COVID-19 Patients - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) The Russian healthcare system allows the country to control the risks of the spread of fungal infections, including the so-called black fungus, among COVID-19 patients, World Health Organization (WHO) Representative to Russia Melita Vujnovic told Sputnik.

"It is necessary to point out that the readiness of the healthcare system in Russia, and high standards of hygiene and disinfection allows [Russia] to control this risk [of the fungal infections' spread]," Vujnovic said.

She added that in order to fight the spread of fungal infections, it is necessary to minimize the use of antibiotics and corticosteroids under mild and moderate COVID-19 cases.