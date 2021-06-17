UrduPoint.com
Russia Convenes Closed UNSC Discussion On Ukrainian Saboteurs Attack In LPR - Envoy To UN

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 11:10 PM

Russia Convenes Closed UNSC Discussion on Ukrainian Saboteurs Attack in LPR - Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) Russia requested to convene a closed meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss the deadly attack earlier in the month by a Ukrainian sabotage group on an observation post of the People's Militia of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanksiy told Sputnik on Thursday.

On June 11, a sabotage group of a separate special operations center 'West' killed five members of the LPR at the observation post near Holubivs'ke, controlled by the LPR.

"Russia will convene today the consultations under 'Any Other business' agenda, on the incident that took place on June 11," Polyankisy said.

Kiev launched a military operation against Luhansk and Donetsk in 2014, with numerous attempts since to resolve the conflict or, at the very least, end hostilities. Prospects for peace have been discussed on various platforms, including the Trilateral Contact Group, which, since September 2014, has already adopted three documents containing steps to de-escalate the conflict.

More Stories From World

