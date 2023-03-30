UrduPoint.com

Russia Conveys To IAEA Its Vision On Functioning Of Security Zone Around ZNPP - Diplomat

Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2023 | 02:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) Russia has conveyed to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) its vision on how the security zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) should function, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.

"We have our preferences and our vision of how the security zone should look and how it should function, including the question of what is the role of the IAEA and its personnel in this whole process ” we have outlined all these approaches of ours to (IAEA head Rafael) Grossi and his people," Ryabkov told reporters.

Ukraine and the United States take a destructive position in connection with the security zone around the ZNPP, the diplomat said, adding that the two are ready to sacrifice the safety of the nuclear power plant to their political ambitions.

