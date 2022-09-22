Russia Convinced China Communist Party Congress Will Result in Positive Decisions - Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) Russia is convinced China's Communist Party Congress will result in positive decisions on China's development, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.

"In just a few days, the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China will take place.

The attention of the whole world is riveted to this most important event. We are convinced that our Chinese friends will conclude the congress with positive agreements on the further development of their country, their society, and agreements and decisions on how the People's Republic of China will continue to promote the establishment of democratic, just rules in the international arena in accordance with the principles of the UN Charter," Lavrov said.

"Once again, I want to emphasize that I am very glad to see you," he said.