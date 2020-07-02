Russia Coped Well With Unprecedentedly Difficult Constitutional Amendments Vote - CEC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The all-Russian vote on amendments to the national constitution was unprecedentedly difficult, but the country coped well, Ella Pamfilova, the head of the Central Election Commission (CEC), said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) The all-Russian vote on amendments to the national constitution was unprecedentedly difficult, but the country coped well, Ella Pamfilova, the head of the Central Election Commission (CEC), said on Thursday.

"The system is developing and improving.

This is why we have coped really well with holding this unprecedentedly difficult [vote]," Pamfilova said at a briefing.

The CEC chief praised the atmosphere at polling places across Russia as "calm and safe."

The CEC will officially announce the results of the vote on Friday, Pamfilova added, since commissions need to study new complaints that may emerge and submit all the necessary documents.