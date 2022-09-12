UrduPoint.com

Russia Copes With Pressure From West, Blitzkrieg Tactics Failed - Putin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 12, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Russia Copes With Pressure From West, Blitzkrieg Tactics Failed - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2022) Russia is coping with pressure from the West, and blitzkrieg tactics did not work, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday, adding that the country has promptly implemented protective measure.

"The tactics of the economic blitzkrieg ...

they (Western countries) were counting on, did not work, this is already obvious to everyone and to them too. We promptly implemented effective protective measures, launched mechanisms to support key industries, backbone enterprises, as well as small and medium-sized businesses," Putin told a meeting, adding that Russia is confidently coping with external pressure.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin From

Recent Stories

President confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz (M) to Malaysian ..

President confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz (M) to Malaysian Navy Chief

24 minutes ago
 Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

33 minutes ago
 Thriving Dubai business hub brings together Pakist ..

Thriving Dubai business hub brings together Pakistani real estate players at the ..

54 minutes ago
 Relief efforts for flood victims: Govt launches ex ..

Relief efforts for flood victims: Govt launches executive portal of NFRCC

2 hours ago
 PM conveys good wishes to King Charles III on acce ..

PM conveys good wishes to King Charles III on accession to throne

2 hours ago
 Hadiqa Kiani visits Balochistan to help flood vict ..

Hadiqa Kiani visits Balochistan to help flood victims

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.