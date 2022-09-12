Russia Copes With Pressure From West, Blitzkrieg Tactics Failed - Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2022) Russia is coping with pressure from the West, and blitzkrieg tactics did not work, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday, adding that the country has promptly implemented protective measure.

"The tactics of the economic blitzkrieg ...

they (Western countries) were counting on, did not work, this is already obvious to everyone and to them too. We promptly implemented effective protective measures, launched mechanisms to support key industries, backbone enterprises, as well as small and medium-sized businesses," Putin told a meeting, adding that Russia is confidently coping with external pressure.