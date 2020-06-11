UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Coronavirus Cases Top 500,000

Sumaira FH 35 seconds ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 03:11 PM

Russia coronavirus cases top 500,000

Russia, the country with the world's third-largest coronavirus outbreak, passed the symbolic milestone of 500,000 confirmed cases on Thursday, after the capital lifted tight lockdown restrictions this week

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Russia, the country with the world's third-largest coronavirus outbreak, passed the symbolic milestone of 500,000 confirmed cases on Thursday, after the capital lifted tight lockdown restrictions this week.

The latest figures took the country's total to 502,436 cases, after 8,779 new cases were recorded in the last day, a government website said.

The most cases were reported in the two largest cities of Moscow and Saint Petersburg and their surrounding areas.

The capital confirmed 1,436 new cases on Thursday as the numbers of new infections have significantly fallen this week.

Moscow lifted restrictions including compulsory travel passes on Tuesday, a move welcomed by residents who rushed out to enjoy the streets and parks.

Many other regions are lifting lockdown restrictions as Russia is preparing to hold a July 1 national vote despite the pandemic.

President Vladimir Putin is seeking public backing for constitutional amendments that would allow him to stay on at the Kremlin beyond his current term.

Russia has confirmed a total of 6,532 COVID-19 deaths, a far lower mortality rate than in other countries with large outbreaks.

Critics have cast doubt on the low official mortality rate and accused authorities of under-reporting to play down the scale of the crisis.

Russia attributes its lower virus death figures to mass testing which has identified many cases with mild or no coronavirus symptoms.

The health ministry is now adjusting how it reports numbers to include all deaths believed to be related to the virus even if the direct cause of death was another condition or the patient tested negative.

Moscow reported Wednesday that it saw 5,260 such deaths in May.

Former finance minister Alexei Kudrin, a liberal politician known for his outspoken comments, said Russia's health system requires more funds and modernisation in many regions.

"Medicine is significantly underfunded even according to the current norms and also it needs a serious overhaul," Kudrin, who heads the Audit Chamber that examines government spending, said in an interview with TASS state news agency.

"We will carry out a check and show these figures," he added.

Nevertheless the economist said Russia "is not doing a bad job with the pandemic," crediting the role of the military, which has built emergency facilities.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia Vote Job Vladimir Putin Petersburg Chamber May July All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

South African cricket planning to restart with mad ..

37 seconds ago

Russia&#039;s coronavirus case tally passes half m ..

42 minutes ago

Etihad Airways, Aldar retail sign major partnershi ..

42 minutes ago

Indian troops killing Kashmiris under cover of COV ..

39 seconds ago

DP World concludes acquisition of TIS Container Te ..

42 minutes ago

Prime Minister presented Economic Survey 2019-20

41 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.