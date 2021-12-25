UrduPoint.com

Russia Could Assist Iran With Development Of Green Energy - Iranian Nuclear Agency Chief

Sat 25th December 2021



Mohammad Eslami, the head of Iranian Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI), said in an interview with Sputnik that Russia could participate in the development of renewable energy in Iran and that both countries prioritize nuclear power as one of their main energy strategies

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2021) Mohammad Eslami, the head of Iranian Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI), said in an interview with Sputnik that Russia could participate in the development of renewable energy in Iran and that both countries prioritize nuclear power as one of their main energy strategies.

"The shift to clean energy is a necessity in the modern world, as global warming resulted in the climate change putting human life in danger. That is why we should move toward renewable sources of energy," Eslami said, adding that "building and launching nuclear power plants is one of the main strategies of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Russian Federation, and we will continue (our) progress in that area.

"

For several years, Russia and Iran have been working together on the Bushehr nuclear power plant. The first block of the nuclear power plant, completed in cooperation with Russia, was connected to Iran's national power grid in September 2011. The construction of the second block is underway, while a contract for the construction of the third power unit has been signed.

