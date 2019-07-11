Russia Could Build Prospective Nuclear Aircraft Carrier in About 12 Years - Developer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The construction of a prospective Project 11430E Lamantin nuclear-powered aircraft carrier may take up to 12 years if its approved by the Russian military, Alexei Yukhnin, deputy director general of the Nevskoye Design Bureau, told Sputnik on Thursday

Russia's United Shipbuilding Corporation unveiled the mockup of the ship on Wednesday at the St. Petersburg international maritime defense show (IMDS-2019). According to the developers, the new ship will have maximum speed of 30 knots and can carry up to 60 aircraft and six to ten aerial drones.

"It could take 10-12 years from the start of the construction to build this ship," Yukhnin said.