UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Could Build Prospective Nuclear Aircraft Carrier In About 12 Years - Developer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 11:36 PM

Russia Could Build Prospective Nuclear Aircraft Carrier in About 12 Years - Developer

The construction of a prospective Project 11430E Lamantin nuclear-powered aircraft carrier may take up to 12 years if its approved by the Russian military, Alexei Yukhnin, deputy director general of the Nevskoye Design Bureau, told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) The construction of a prospective Project 11430E Lamantin nuclear-powered aircraft carrier may take up to 12 years if its approved by the Russian military, Alexei Yukhnin, deputy director general of the Nevskoye Design Bureau, told Sputnik on Thursday.

Russia's United Shipbuilding Corporation unveiled the mockup of the ship on Wednesday at the St. Petersburg international maritime defense show (IMDS-2019). According to the developers, the new ship will have maximum speed of 30 knots and can carry up to 60 aircraft and six to ten aerial drones.

"It could take 10-12 years from the start of the construction to build this ship," Yukhnin said.

Related Topics

Russia St. Petersburg May From

Recent Stories

UAE underlines commitment to promoting women, peac ..

11 minutes ago

UN's 2019 Emergency Plan for Venezuela Funded Only ..

5 minutes ago

Biden Says if Elected US to Rejoin JCPOA if Iran R ..

5 minutes ago

No agreed target level for exchange rate: IMF

15 minutes ago

Dow surges past 27,000, dollar sags on rate cut fe ..

16 minutes ago

World Cup chiefs push for no-fly zone after plane ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.