Thu 12th November 2020 | 11:50 AM

Russia Could Consider Quitting OPCW If Biased Rulings Persist - Envoy to UN

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) Russia could consider leaving the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) if it continues publishing biased verdicts, but it does not want to act rashly and is not advising anyone to do so, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia told Sputnik.

"Just imagine, if we leave the OPCW and they tell us, 'Well, there you go, just like we thought." But if it completely loses credibility and becomes a place to churn out decisions against the governments that are disliked [by the West], we probably could consider leaving. But we are not acting rashly, as in, quitting ... And we do not recommend that anyone else do it," Nebenzia said.

Russia still considers the OPCW an important organization, the diplomat said.

"We are not saying that the OPCW is unnecessary or unimportant. This is the most important tool preventing production and use of chemical weapons. And it has done a lot with this, it was a Nobel laureate," Nebenzia said.

However, some Western countries are using the OPCW at the moment to "pillory the countries they do not like," Nebenzia said.

"Syria is the main target at the moment. The 'main suspect.' Now we have joined those ranks. The OPCW has been used against us, too," the diplomat said.

Nebenzia added that something had to be done to ensure that the OPCW does not lose its credibility completely.

